Excerpts from James Comey’s Opening Statement to the Senate Intelligence Committee or from Kazuo Ishiguro’s The Remains of the Day?

1. “It turned out to be just the two of us, seated at a small oval table in the center of the Green Room. Two Navy stewards waited on us, only entering the room to serve food and drinks.”

2. “There was not a soul to be seen… apart from a hammering noise echoing from somewhere distant, and an occasional coughing in a room to the back of the house.”

3. “I didn’t move, speak, or change my facial expression in any way during the awkward silence that followed. We simply looked at each other in silence. The conversation then moved on, but he returned to the subject near the end of our dinner.”

4. “The directness of the inquiry did, I admit, take me rather by surprise. ’It’s rather a hard thing to explain in a few words, sir,’ I said. ‘But I suspect it comes down to not removing one’s clothing in public.’”

5. “He said he had nothing to do with Russia, had not been involved with hookers in Russia, and had always assumed he was being recorded when in Russia.”

6. “By the very nature of a witticism, one is given very little time to assess its various possible repercussions before one is called to give voice to it, and one gravely risks uttering all manner of unsuitable things if one has not first acquired the necessary skill and experience.”

7. “My instincts told me that the one-on-one setting, and the pretense that this was our first discussion about my position, meant the dinner was, at least in part, an effort to have me ask for my job and create some sort of patronage relationship.”

8. "I believe I have a good idea of what you mean by ‘professionalism.’ It appears to mean getting one’s way by cheating and manipulating. It appears to mean serving the dictates of greed and advantage rather than those of goodness and the desire to see justice prevail in the world. If that is the ‘professionalism’ you refer to, sir, I don’t care much for it and have no wish to acquire it.”

9. “He said he would do that and added, ‘Because I have been very loyal to you, very loyal; we had that thing you know.’ I did not reply or ask him what he meant by ‘that thing.’”

10. “He prodded once more his attaché case – which I felt inclined to keep my eyes averted from – and said: ‘I suppose you’ve been wondering why I never let go of this case. Well, now you know. Imagine if the wrong person opened it.’ ‘That would be most awkward, sir.’”

11. “The term – honest loyalty – had helped end a very awkward conversation and my explanations had made clear what he should expect.”

12. “For it is, in practice, simply not possible to adopt such a critical attitude towards an employer and at the same time provide good service.”

13. “He said that was what he would do and the call ended.”

14. “Indeed — why should I not admit it? — in that moment, my heart was breaking.”

- - -

Comey: 1, 3, 5, 7, 9, 11, 13

The Remains of the Day: 2, 4, 6, 8, 10, 12, 14